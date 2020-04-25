May 19, 2020 Primary Election
• May 19, 2020 Primary Election
• April 28, Voter registration deadline (Registration cards postmarked April 28, 2020 are valid)
• April 29, First Day ballots will be mailed.
• May 8, Certification Test of the Ballot Counting Machine
• May 14 Last day to mail ballots
• May 19 Election Day
• June 8 Last day to certify election results
The Elections office in the Tillamook County Courthouse will be open on Election Day 7 am-8 pm.
Ballot deposit locations
Below you will find the drop site locations and the available days and hours, the sites will be open for you to drop off voted ballots. You have the choice of mailing your ballot or returning it to any designated drop site in the state. The voted ballot must be received in any county election office or designated drop site by 8 p.m. on election night. Postmarks do not count. Ballots must be received inside gold colored envelopes with your signature on the outside.
Each ballot is inspected carefully and signatures are compared to the voter registration card on record.
SOUTH
Cloverdale Drop Box - 34370 Hwy. 101 South 04/29/2020 to 8 a.m. (open 24 hours)
Pacific City Drop Box - Kiawanda Community Center, 34600 Cape Kiwanda Drive 04/29/2020 to 8 a.m. (open 24 hours)
CENTRAL
Tillamook County Clerk’s Office 04/29/2020 to 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Mon. - Fri.
Tillamook County Courthouse 05/18/2020
201 Laurel Avenue 05/19/2020 Tue. 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Tillamook City Drive-Up Drop Box
NW Corner of 3rd & Laurel 04/29/2020 to 8 a.m. (open 24 hours)
Tillamook, OR 97141 05/19/2020 until 8 p.m.
Tillamook City – Library Main Branch* 05/15/2020 Fri. 9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
1716 3rd Street 05/16/2020 Sat. 9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Tillamook, OR 97141 05/18/2020 Mon. 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. 05/19/2020 Tue. 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
NORTH
Bay City - City Hall Drop Box
5525 B Street 04/29/2020 to 8 a.m. (open 24 hours)
Bay City, OR 97107 05/19/2020 until 8 p.m.
Garibaldi - City Hall Drop Box
107 6th Street 04/29/2020 to 8 a.m. (open 24 hours)
Garibaldi, OR 97118 05/19/2020 until 8 p.m.
Rockaway Beach - City Hall Drop Box
276 Hwy. 101 South 04/29/2020 to 8 a.m. (open 24 hours)
Rockaway Beach, OR 97136 05/19/2020 until 8p.m.
Manzanita - City Hall Drop Box
543 Laneda Avenue 04/29/2020 to 8 a.m. (open 24 hours)
Manzanita, OR 97130 05/19/2020 until 8 p.m
On May 8, 2020 at 10 a.m. the certification test for the May 19, 2020 Primary Election will be held at the office of the Tillamook County Clerk.
Those in attendance will be required to sign a certification of their witness to the testing of the ballot counting equipment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.