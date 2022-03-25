April 26th is the voter registration deadline and party change deadline for Tillamook County. All registration cards postmarked by April 26, 2022 are considered valid. April 27th is the first day voter ballots will be mailed and voting drop-site locations are open.
May 6th the county elections division will run a certification test of the ballot counting machine. May 12th is the last day to mail in voter ballots. May 17th is Election Day. The elections office in the Tillamook County Courthouse will be open on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Check the Tillamook County Elections website for more information. Call (503) 842-3402 or email: clerk@co.tillamook.or.us if you have any questions.
