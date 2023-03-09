Juliet Hyamns

Juliet Hyams 

A lawsuit seeking $1 million was filed against the City of Garibaldi in Tillamook County Circuit Court on February 16, by former City Manager Juliet Hyams. 

The suit alleges that Hyams was subjected to retaliation for whistleblowing and was the target of a public campaign by former Mayor and City Councilor Judy Riggs that led her to resign as city manager in July 2022. 

0
1
0
0
0


Online Poll

How did you like the snow that dumped on us last week?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

How did you like the snow that dumped on us last week?

You voted: