Just before 10 p.m. Friday, July 16, Oregon State Police officers got involved in a chase. Officers were in pursuit of a silver BMW with a female driver on Hwy 26 with speeds at 90 plus.
The driver of the BMW then went south on Hwy 101 passing Manzanita into Nehalem then continued south towards Wheeler. Manzanita Police Office John Garcia set up spike strips at 101 and 53. The BMW ran over them and flattened all four tires then continued into Wheeler were it spun out at Hwy 101 and Hemlock.
According to reports, officers tried to get her out at gun point but had to break a window. She was transported by Tillamook ambulance to Seaside hospital to be checked for any injuries. OSP, Cannon Beach and Manzanita police were involved.
