The Stakeholder Advisory Committee for the Oregon Department of Transportation’s study of Highway 6 held its final meeting at the Port of Tillamook Bay on July 25, reviewing a final draft of the report generated by the study.
The committee members, including State Senator Suzanne Weber, praised the report but asked that the final version include prioritization recommendations for the projects it suggested.
The study was commissioned by House Bill 4053 in 2022, which was sponsored by Weber in her former position as a state representative. Its goal was to identify safety issues along the corridor and offer recommendations for possible solutions to those issues.
Contractors from Kittelson and Associates completed the report after conducting three rounds of in-person and online open houses to gather the public’s input.
The report identifies ten projects that would help to increase safety on Highway 6, where 115 crashes between 2016 and 2020 occurred causing fatalities or severe injuries.
Those projects fall into two general groups: relatively affordable safety repairs and upgrades, and expensive infrastructure overhauls. The former category includes measures like adding rumble strips, restriping the road or adding signage through the corridor, while the latter includes remediating unstable slopes across the corridor at a cost of $38 million, or adding passing lanes over the summit of the pass, with options estimated at $35.2 million and $102.8 million.
Members of the advisory committee told Ken Shonkwiler from the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) and Hermanus Steyn from Kittleson that they would like to see the proposed projects ranked by priority by the experts in advance of the report’s submission.
Steyn and Shonkwiler said that making such recommendations would be difficult because that recommendation would depend on the level of funding they had and currently no money has been appropriated. They also noted that the question was subjective and would elicit different responses from different road users.
Weber and another committee member continued to press on the prioritization question and Steyn allowed that if money were no object, remediating the unstable slopes would be his top priority.
Weber concurred with this opinion, saying, “people worry about the slide,” and that remediating the slope stability issues would be her top priority in Salem.
The final draft of the report will be completed in August and presented to the legislature in the first half of September. From there, legislators will choose whether to fund any of the proposed projects.
