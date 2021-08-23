Paving continues as the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) crew moves to a new location on Hwy 26 soon. ODOT is wrapping up paving from Necanicum Junction to the Nehalem River Bridge and are going to start paving from Hayward Road to NW Mountaindale Road.
Paving in the new location is expected to start the last week of August. The schedule may change; visit TripCheck.com for the most recent information on closures and impacts.
Traffic impacts:
• Single lane closures controlled by flagging.
• The ODOT crew is currently working from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. while at the first location. When they move to the second location, the crew will work from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
• Expect delays and detours while our crew is paving the on and off ramps at the second location.
• Signs, traffic cones and barriers will be in place to help traffic, pedestrians and bicyclists navigate safely around the area where work is being done.
