April is sexual assault awareness month. Tides of Change hosted their second annual Human Ribbon event on April 20th in support of survivors of sexual violence. Tides of Change is an organization in Tillamook that provides hope, safety and support to those impacted by gender based violence and shifts cultural norms through advocacy, education, and community collaboration.
Drone photos were taken at the event to showcase this year’s human formed ribbon. During the event, the president of the Tillamook Eagles Auxiliary, Andi Tarter presented Tides of Change with a check for $1,000 in support of their cause. The Tillamook Eagles are a non-profit organization that unites in the spirit of liberty, truth, justice, and equality, to make human life more desirable by lessening its ills.
If you couldn’t make it to the event but would like to give support there are multiple ways to contribute to Tides of Change. The support of the Tillamook Community is critical in helping Tides of Change serve survivors, visit their website for more information. www.tidesofchangenw.org/donate
Also, Tillamook County community members can contribute by visiting Amazon Smile before you shop on Amazon.com, and 5% of your purchase will be automatically donated to Tides of Change! Simply identify Tides of Change as your preferred charity, and always start shopping at smile.amazon.com.
Another simple way to contribute is through Fred Meyer Community Rewards Program, just link your shopper card to Tides of Change by searching for the non-profit number: IX009.
Comments: headlightreporter@countrymedia.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.