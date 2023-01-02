The Tillamook Board of County Commissioners had an active 2022 taking steps forward to address the housing and homelessness crises in the county and completing the first stage of a courthouse renovation.
County commissioners were enthusiastic about these accomplishments and excited for the year ahead, but also noted that the county faces hurdles as state lawmakers continue to implement new environmental policies that threaten to further limit the county’s revenues.
Housing was a major area of progress in 2022, as the county handed out its first round of Workforce Housing Grant money aimed at promoting affordable housing.
Over $700,000 of money collected by the county in short-term rental licensing fees was awarded by the housing commission to six different developments across the county in the inaugural year of a new grant program.
“I’m super pleased with the role the county is playing in housing development at this point,” Commissioner Erin Skaar said.
The money will help to add 87 units of below market rate housing across six different developments.
Work is already underway at several, including above the Oregon Coast Dance Center in Tillamook and at the Kingfisher Apartments in Bay City, with other projects in various stages of development.
In addition to funding housing development in 2022, the county also saw developers being to take advantage of a property tax abatement aimed at incentivizing workforce housing.
Developers at Kingfisher and Bayside Commons will have their property taxes waived by the county in exchange for agreeing to keep the units available to individuals making between 80% and 120% of the area’s median income.
“It was a difficult choice to determine if we were winning or losing by doing that,” Skaar said, “but it was one of the things we could do, and it has a lot less impact than one might think.”
The other major advancement in housing that Skaar pointed to was the passage of House Bill 4123. The bill, which Skaar lobbied on behalf of, will send $1 million to Tillamook County over the next two years to coordinate homeless services.
The bill set up the Coordinated Homeless Services Response System Grant that will fund the development of county-level systems to address the homelessness crisis across the state.
Tillamook is one of the first counties set to receive funding starting in 2022 to set up a coordination center and develop a comprehensive plan to tackle the issue.
Community Action Resource Enterprises (CARE) is partnering with the county and the seven cities in it to manage the office and administer the program.
The new office at CARE will work to direct funding and services across the county and will secure funding to continue its activities after the $1 million has been spent.
Skaar noted that even in advance of the funding coming, Tillamook Sheriff Josh Brown started coordinating with CARE and the Tillamook Family Counseling Center to do wellness checks on those living in county campgrounds in 2022.
“Nobody wants to see anyone living out of doors,” Skaar said. “There’s a place where you really have to partner that humanity with the greater good of the community…so it’s this balancing piece that you have to do.”
Another major accomplishment for the commissioners in 2022 was the completion of the first stage of a major renovation to the county courthouse.
The work, completed in November, saw the county commissioners move their meetings from the second floor of the courthouse to what had previously been a courtroom on the first floor.
This allowed the court that had been housed in the space that was too small for its purpose to move to a more appropriate venue in the vacated commissioners’ meeting room.
“That was a huge feather in our cap, because that has been for 15 years, 20 years, a serious bone of contention,” Commissioner Mary Faith Bell said.
Bell said that the next step in upgrading the courthouse to accommodate the county’s growth will be the addition of an annex either on the south end of the courthouse or adjacent to the Pioneer Museum across Laurel Avenue.
Work on the annex will not begin in 2023, but commissioners should start looking at plans, according to Bell.
The commissioners also used American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funds to commission a seismic study of the courthouse in 2022.
The report from the study revealed that retrofitting the building with seismic upgrades will cost between $5 million and $12 million.
Bell said that the commissioners will add the county to the state’s list of rotating funding for courthouse improvements for the project.
Progress also continued in bringing broadband internet to the rural communities in Tillamook County in 2022.
“The best economic development tool that any rural area can have is high speed internet,” Commissioner David Yamamoto said.
Yamamoto said that the work was slow to advance, but that crews have been steadily working their way down Highway 101 laying fiberoptic cable.
Another development in the push to bring broadband to the south of Tillamook County is coming with the arrival of a new trans-Pacific, data transmission cable being laid by Amazon.
The cable will join more than half a dozen other cables that land in Tillamook, more than all other Oregon coastal counties combined.
The new cable will be more powerful than previous cables and Amazon will be adding branches off it to rural communities along the route to give them broadband access.
Amazon will also be partnering with cell phone companies to use the cable’s data transmission capabilities to add new cellphone towers along the Wilson River Highway.
This will finally bring cellular service to the critical road link, which also sees high volumes of crashes.
The broadband push for rural areas of the county received a further boost in late December when Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkeley secured $3 million in federal funding towards rural broadband in an omnibus spending bill.
That bill allocated a further $2 million in funding for public safety radio communications systems in the county.
Those radio systems will be critical for Tillamook County during emergency situations and will help facilitate communications and supply delivery.
The county government is also in the final stages of having Tillamook Airport designated as the distribution point for supplies for the coast in an emergency event.
The plan should be approved next year and would see the county partner with the Port of Tillamook Bay and the Near Space Corporation to receive supplies at the airport and coordinate their distribution up and down the coast.
Another major improvement for emergent situations will come with the completion of Cape Meares Road in late 2023.
The road that used to connect the Cape Meares and Oceanside has been closed since 2013, following multiple landslides in the preceding years. Since the closure, both communities have been left without secondary Tsunami evacuation routes.
The new road will cut over Cape Meares and is expected to open in November of 2023. The project will have a total cost around $21 million, with 90% of that is coming from the federal government, since the new route cuts through federal forest lands on the cape.
“I’m thrilled about that because it’s what provides emergency egress to those communities,” Bell said.
But in addition to these advances and accomplishments, the county also faced challenges in 2022 that are set to persist moving forward.
For the first time in three years, the county’s timber revenue fell in 2022, as prices settled after surging the previous two years and the amount harvested continued to decrease.
Around $19 million in funding from the timber harvest was generated for special districts across the county and the county government, which received around a quarter of those proceeds.
Next year promises to be a challenging one for the timber industry in the county as a habitat conservation plan (HCP) for protection of the spotted owl is set to come into effect.
The plan will curtail logging activities further in forests managed by the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) and could lead to a 20% fall in timber revenues for the county, according to Yamamoto.
“We’re going to start seeing the effects of reduced harvest even before the HCP gets implemented,” Yamamoto said.
He said that in the last weeks of December commissioners had learned that ODF will begin implementation of the plan in January, sooner than previously expected.
Yamamoto contended that the plan would not only prove deleterious to the county’s finances, but also fail to help the spotted owls.
He pointed to a recent Oregon State University study of federal forestlands that have already implemented logging restrictions like those about to come to state forests.
The study found that spotted owl populations had not recovered and that barred owls, which compete with spotted owls for food, were the real cause of the spotted owls’ decline.
Regardless, the new restrictions are coming and will leave the county’s budget stretched even thinner.
“As timber revenue continues to go down it’s going to be a struggle,” Yamamoto said.
All three commissioners repeatedly returned to this point as 2022 drew to a close.
They said that while many residents are frustrated by the decline in the number of services offered by the county over the past decades, the vicissitudes of declining timber revenues had left prior commissioners and themselves with little other choice.
The commissioners’ options for increasing revenue are limited, as measure 5, in effect since 1990, has capped property tax increases at 3% annually.
With a lack of land to develop to increase the tax base, the only other option to supplement timber revenues is voter approved levies.
With the difficulty of passing such levies, commissioners have opted to trim budgets and services.
“We want people to know where their dollars are going,” Skaar said. “We want people to understand that it’s not that we’re bad stewards of their dollar, we just don’t have enough.”
The commissioners all remained upbeat despite the challenges faced and are being proactive in addressing them.
A major initiative coming in 2023 that all brought up was a comprehensive wage assessment they have ordered for the county.
The assessment will determine where county employees’ wages stand compared to those in their positions in similar counties in Oregon.
Commissioners will follow the study by assessing and updating the compensation of employees as needed to make them competitive with other counties.
“We have to figure out how to pay people what they deserve to be paid,” Bell said.
Other projects coming from the county government in 2023 include: beginning redevelopment work at the Cape Kiwanda parking area in Pacific City, the dredging of the Memaloose Boat Ramp, new short-term rental regulations stemming from the work of a citizens’ advisory committee, a new director for the Salmonberry Trail Foundation, a new strategic plan for the county’s libraries and a reconstitution of the Tillamook Bay Watershed Council.
