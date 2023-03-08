Yesterday, the Oregon House Republican Caucus sent a letter to Governor Kotek urging the immediate reconsideration of the Oregon Department of Forestry’s (ODF) proposed ‘Habitat Conservation Plan’ or HCP.
In a February 15 meeting, the Board of Forestry rejected a proposal that would have taken the plan back to the drawing board to balance the economic needs of Oregon’s rural communities.
House Republican lawmakers stated that the current plan extends much further than was previously proposed by the ODF, citing a 27% harvest reduction on state forestlands which would devastate individual communities.
“In real numbers this means a reduction from 73 million MMBF to about 50 MMBF in areas around Astoria, and from 61 MMBF to as low as 43 MMBF in Forest Grove,” the lawmakers wrote.
The lawmakers said that while they largely support the intent of the HCP, they are concerned about the valuable economic and societal resources in jeopardy.
“Sharp reductions will result in a steady decline to state and county revenues, less available public services, fewer jobs, lower wages, and a hemorrhaging rural business industry,” the lawmakers wrote.
The House Republican Caucus stated that given the long-lasting ramifications of the HCP on rural communities, ODF’s current proposal must be reconsidered.
“…while ODF has previously signaled their intent to balance conservation goals while maintaining and increasing current harvest levels, the current Plan is heavy on protection and light on economic realism,” the lawmakers wrote.
Representative Cyrus Javadi (R-Tillamook) has proposed legislation that would require the ODF to consider other HCP plans and issue a detailed analysis of how ODF regulations impact local jobs.
Realism is, indeed, the topic at hand, and the Republican legislators need to go to college and learn from the experts in the State's Forestry Department. These are the specialists, and whatever amount of cash humans think they are entitled to from nature, well that's too bad. Humans can't continue to over exploit, just because they think the earth was put here for them.
