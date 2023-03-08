Oregon's capitol building

Oregon's capitol building

Yesterday, the Oregon House Republican Caucus sent a letter to Governor Kotek urging the immediate reconsideration of the Oregon Department of Forestry’s (ODF) proposed ‘Habitat Conservation Plan’ or HCP.

In a February 15 meeting, the Board of Forestry rejected a proposal that would have taken the plan back to the drawing board to balance the economic needs of Oregon’s rural communities.

(1) comment

Elkwood

Realism is, indeed, the topic at hand, and the Republican legislators need to go to college and learn from the experts in the State's Forestry Department. These are the specialists, and whatever amount of cash humans think they are entitled to from nature, well that's too bad. Humans can't continue to over exploit, just because they think the earth was put here for them.

Report Add Reply

