The Tillamook County Major Crimes Team is currently working a homicide investigation on Mt. Hebo Road, in Hebo, where two adult males were found deceased on the scene.
“This investigation is currently underway and family notifications are ongoing, therefore we are unable to release more information at this time. I can say that there are no suspects at large and there is no danger to the community,” said TCSO Undersheriff Matt Kelly. “We will provide more information when it is possible to do so.”
More information to follow.
