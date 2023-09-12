grant

Tillamook County gets $769,404 to add at least 20 shelter beds and rehouse at least 12 households, while Lincoln County will receive $856,178 to add at least 70 shelter beds and rehouse at least 16 households.

 Metro Creative Connection

Gov. Tina Kotek has announced funding allocations to counties within Oregon's Balance of State Continuum of Care as part of her homelessness state of emergency, as well as the specific outcomes attached to these emergency dollars.

The funding comes from House Bill 5019, approved by the Oregon Legislature and signed by Governor Kotek in response to her homelessness state of emergency. The bill, among other allocations, included $26.1 million to rehouse people experiencing homelessness and expand shelter capacity in the 26 rural counties that make up the Balance of State Continuum of Care.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Which Tillamook County event(s) do you plan to attend this weekend?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

Which Tillamook County event(s) do you plan to attend this weekend?

You voted: