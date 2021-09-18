Beginning Oct. 1, riders will have a new stop on the POINT’s Northwest Route between Astoria and Portland. The new stop is located at Tanasborne Town Center in Hillsboro at NE Town Center Drive just south of NE Evergreen Parkway. It is centrally located, allowing passengers to safely walk, bike, roll carpool or take Trimet to the stop. Tickets are on sale now.
Passengers can easily access food, shopping and other services at Tanasbourne Town Center just a short distance from the new stop. The stop is shared with the Tillamook County Transportation District, which provides twice-daily service between Tillamook and Portland.
The NorthWest route provides daily service between downtown Portland and the Northwest Oregon Coast, serving nine cities along the route. There are two trips per day on modern, 56-passenger, wheelchair accessible coach style buses. Buses feature restrooms, free Wi-Fi, charging ports, air conditioning and space for luggage and bikes.
The POINT is Oregon’s intercity bus service. The routes provide critical connections for travelers throughout Oregon. The Oregon Department of Transportation Public Transportation Division funds and manages the POINT service through contracts with private transit carriers. For schedules and more information visit the POINT website at https://www.oregon-point.com/
