Wednesday, March 30 a virtual town hall meeting was held to discuss House Bill 4053 which is the first step toward making improvements to Oregon Route 6. The bill passed through the Oregon state legislature and has been signed by Governor Brown. It requires the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) to complete a study on Highway 6 and come up with a safety and reliability report; delivering the findings by no later than September 15, 2023.
In the town hall sponsor of the bill, Representative Suzanne Weber said, “ODOT needed support to work on this and so I’m happy that this is going forward so we can finally get some sort of results.”
She added, “We don’t know how much this will cost, it will be a major challenge to fund this once we know what the needs are, but I am sure once we find out we will be able to make decisions on how to do this.”
According to Rep. Weber, this roadway has too few pullouts, guard rails or passing lanes, with more than a million people visiting Tillamook County every year, many via Highway 6 it’s very dangerous. The bill was written short and to the point, not even a half page, but included everything necessary;
- 1. The Department of Transportation shall conduct a study of Oregon Route 6, otherwise known as the Wilson River Highway, and shall make a report on the department’s findings.
- 2. The report must include: (a) An assessment of the condition of Oregon Route 6; (b) Information regarding deficiencies in the condition of Oregon Route 6; (c) Recommendations for improving the condition of Oregon Route 6 to a state of good repair; (d) A cost estimate for the improvements; and (e) Any other information the department deems pertinent and useful to share with the Joint Committee on Transportation.
- 3. The department shall submit the report required by this section, and may include recommendations for legislation, to the Joint Committee on Transportation in the manner provided under ORS 192.245 no later than September 15, 2023.
Rep. Weber thanked Jesse Borough, safety on 6 advocate, for his continued support and for the time he has put in supporting this bill and added, “We, on the coast, support ourselves economically through this road, and it’s through this road many people come visit this place, we don’t want people scared to travel here.”
Bill Jablowski, ODOT North West Oregon District Manager said,” I wish this bill came with more money but we were able to come up with a funding source after some shuffling of things on our end,” he added “We’ve had some early discussions on this and we have sent out an RFP for engineering & are looking to get help from experts on this of course guided by ODOT staff.”
He added, “The next step is holding discussions so we need to decide who needs to be at this table as far as law enforcement, freight haulers, community residents, and fire departments so be sure to follow for updates on our website.”
Comments: headlightreporter@countrymedia.net
