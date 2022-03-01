ODOT crews place Road Closed signs on Hwy 6 headed east out of Tillamook Tuesday morning around 7:30 a.m. The road is closed due to high water.
Traffic is being rerouted to 3rd Street in Tillamook. High water is also on the road on Hwy 101 in Tillamook from Rosenberg's to McDonalds in a couple of areas. So, expect high water and potential flooding in that area of town.
Updates to come.
