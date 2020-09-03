With high fire danger levels in the Tillamook State Forest, several forest roads off of Highway 26 and Highway 6 will likely be temporarily closed to drive-in access.
Starting Friday, Sept. 4, gates on the North Fork of Wolf Creek Road, McGregor Road and Music Road will temporarily close until the fire danger level drops back to moderate. These newly-installed fire protection gates are designed to restrict drive-in access during periods of high or extreme fire danger to reduce human-caused wildfires on state forestlands. So far in 2020, 79 percent of fires on ODF-protected lands were human-caused. Walk-in access for hunting or other recreational activities will still be allowed.
Gates on Highway 6 at Storeyburn Road, Drift Creek Road and Idiot Creek Road will likely remain open through the Labor Day weekend, but may close sooner if there’s fire activity in the area or fire danger levels rise.
“Hot and dry weather has significantly increased the risk of wildfire, and firefighting resources are spread thin already,” ODF Forest Grove District Forester Mike Cafferata said. “Please help protect the Tillamook State Forest by respecting these temporary closures.”
