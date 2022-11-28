Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Using natural products such as hemp to treat COVID-19 will be the topic of Oregon State University's Science Pub event at 6 p.m. Dec. 6.

The free event, which can be attended in person at the Old World Deli in Corvallis or viewed online, will feature a presentation by Richard van Breemen, a professor of pharmaceutical sciences at Oregon State. The presentation is titled “Natural products and hemp: Under-appreciated sources for

Dr Van Breemen

Dr. Van Breemen

Hemp compounds identified by Oregon State University research via a chemical screening technique invented at OSU show the ability to prevent the virus that causes COVID-19 from entering human cells.

Read more about the study here:

https://today.oregonstate.edu/news/oregon-state-research-shows-hemp-compounds-prevent-coronavirus-entering-human-cells
0
2
0
0
0


Online Poll

If Donald Trump gets the republican nomination for president, will you vote for him? 

You voted:

Online Poll

If Donald Trump gets the republican nomination for president, will you vote for him? 

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.