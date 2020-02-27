North Coast Land Conservancy (NCLC) is partnering with Lower Nehalem Community Trust (LNCT) on a Nehalem Bay stewardship day from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, March 11. Volunteers will be working to remove invasive plants and otherwise spruce up two conserved properties near Wheeler: NCLC’s Fishers Point Habitat Reserve and LNCT’s Zimmerman Marsh. Primary tasks will be removing ivy and Scotch broom and maintaining native plants, including cutting back blackberry and mulching around plants.
Volunteers are urged to dress for the weather and wear waterproof boots and work gloves. All necessary tools will be provided. Bring drinking water and snacks. There will be no toilets or potable water on site. Dogs are not allowed on NCLC properties.
If you are interested in taking part, please contact NCLC’s Amy Hutmacher at 503-738-9126 or amyh@nclctrust.org to let her know you are coming and to get additional details, including where to meet.
