Oregon State Police's Fish and Wildlife Division is asking for the public's help locating who is responsible for the unlawful waste of several ducks and geese in Tillamook County.
On Thursday, Dec. 26, Fish and Wildlife troopers responded to a report of three garbage bags full of birds found by a person while walking their dog. The bags were located near the Nestucca River in the area of the Cloverdale Boat Launch and the Cloverdale Water District building.
A total of eight geese and five ducks were found within the three garbage bags. Three of the geese had the breast meat removed and the rest were left to waste.
Police are asking anyone who was in the area or anyone who may have information on the person(s) responsible to call the TIP line at 1-800-452-7888, or dial *OSP and refer information to Sergeant Greg Plummer.
Information can also be sent by email to TIP@state.or.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.