Hebo Lake Family Fishing Day
Contributed photo

The family fishing event hosted by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife scheduled for April 22 at Hebo Lake has been postponed due to storm damage at the Forest Service Hebo Lake Campground. The event has been rescheduled for Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Many of the fishing decks, facility structures and trails suffered damage from this winter’s storms and heavy snow. The site is currently closed and repairs will occur as access permits.

