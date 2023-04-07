The family fishing event hosted by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife scheduled for April 22 at Hebo Lake has been postponed due to storm damage at the Forest Service Hebo Lake Campground. The event has been rescheduled for Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Many of the fishing decks, facility structures and trails suffered damage from this winter’s storms and heavy snow. The site is currently closed and repairs will occur as access permits.
ODFW will provide equipment including rods, reels and bait during the event if needed. Angling education instructors and volunteers will be available to answer questions and offer assistance to less experienced anglers. Registration is not required.
Anglers ages 11 and under can fish for free, while those 12-17 will require a youth license, available for $10 at ODFW's website (myodfw.com) and license agents. Adult anglers will need a regular fishing license. Licenses will not be sold on-site the day of the event, so people planning to participate should get their licenses ahead of time.
“Although it’s close to the beach, Hebo Lake sits at an elevation of 1,650 feet so conditions vary quite a bit on the 3 ½ mile drive up from Hwy 22,” said Ron Rehn, STEP biologist for ODFW’s North Coast Watershed. “Snow is not uncommon at the lake, but the coast range has seen a lot of snow this year and cooler temperatures are keeping it around,” added Rehn.
Stockings are planned as scheduled (access permitting) for April and May though numbers will be adjusted to account for the change of the event date.
Hebo Lake is a 2-acre lake located 3 ½ miles east of the Hebo Ranger Station on Hebo Mountain Road. From Hebo, take Hwy 22 for a ¼ mile east, then turn left onto Forest Road 14. The Forest Service, which manages the lake and campground, will waive the $5 day use fee during this event. Overnight camping fees will continue to apply. Information for the site can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.