Tillamook County Emergency Management sent out an alert from the Portland National Weather Service (NWS) Monday, Dec. 16, that heavy rain later this week could lead to river and stream flooding for some portions of southwest Washington and northwest Oregon.
According to the NWS, a prolonged atmospheric river event will bring moderate to heavy rain rates beginning Wednesday, Dec. 18, at night, potentially continuing through Saturday, Dec. 21.
Liquid equivalent precipitation amounts during this period could range from two to four inches for the interior lowlands with three to eight inches or more along the coast range and Cascades. At this time, the North Oregon Coast range and the south Washington Cascades appear to receive the focus of precipitation.
The report said, however, that these atmospheric river events are notoriously difficult to precisely predict more than 24 to 36 hours in advance. Further complicating the issue, Cascade snow level will rise from about 3,500 feet Wednesday night to above 6,000 feet by Friday evening, Dec. 20.
According to the report, areas that do not receive a prolonged period of moderate and heavy rainfall will likely experience significant rises of area rivers and streams. The greatest concern will be on rivers and tributaries that do not have flood control reservoirs.
NWS will continue to monitor the rivers closely and issue watches and warnings if needed. People living near southwest Washington and northwest Oregon rivers should monitor the latest weather and river conditions for the next week.
Listen to NOAA Weather Radio or check HTTPS://WEATHER.GOV/PORTLAND for further updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.