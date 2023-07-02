Heat Warning
Metro Creative Connection

* WHAT...Maximum temperatures in the upper 80s to mid 90s expected Tuesday. These temperatures are expected to occur again Wednesday afternoon east of the Coast Range crest.

* WHERE...Coast Range of Northwest Oregon and Central Coast Range of Western Oregon.

0
0
0
1
0


Online Poll

Did you attend this year’s Dairy Days parade?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

Did you attend this year’s Dairy Days parade?

You voted: