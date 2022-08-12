Efforts by the Nehalem Bay Health District to improve primary health care delivery in north Tillamook County have received a major boost thanks to Oregon Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden.

Earlier this year the health district asked to be considered for “congressionally directed funding” to finance a portion of a new primary health care center and pharmacy in Wheeler. Merkley and Wyden announced recently that the requests have been included in proposals approved by the Senate Appropriations Committee where Merkley is a member.

