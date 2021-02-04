As of Wednesday, Feb. 3, Tillamook County is at 381 positive COVID-19 cases, Tillamook County Community Health Centers reported during a Tillamook County Board of Commissioners meeting. The health center is currently monitoring 18 people.
Emergency Coordinator Ed Colson said Oregon Health Authority’s (OHA) “Warning Week” data indicates Tillamook County will remain in Low Risk for an additional two weeks beginning Friday, Feb. 12. Final numbers for the two-week period will be available Tuesday, Feb. 9.
The current vaccine total for Tillamook County is 1,179, as of Jan. 28. Vaccine partners expect to vaccinate 390 more people in Phase 1A this week, Colson said. Groups 1 and 2 are complete. This includes first responders, hospitals, long-term and group living facilities and foster care, among others.
Colson said OHA plans to notify the health department of vaccine allocations for a three-week period. They were previously notified four days before vaccines were delivered. This will help them plan to vaccinate more members of the public.
Vice-Chair David Yamamoto said he sees some angst in the community about side effects of the second vaccine dose. Colson said with some side effects from the booster shot may come up, such as elevated temperature or fever. The health department will have more information on side effects as people receive their booster shots and are working on their messaging.
Keep undated on the COVID-19 vaccine at the health department’s website at https://tillamookchc.org/coronavirus/vaccines/
