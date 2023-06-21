Odin's Blade Debris

Debris from a flow caused by operations at the Odin's Blade sale blocking a stream in the Tillamook State Forest. In addition to these blockages, the debris flows deposit sediment into waterways, harming coho, according to the lawsuit.

 Photo Credit Will Chappell

Oregon’s Board of Forestry met on June 7, in Sisters, and, among other things, discussed the forthcoming habitat conservation plan.

Board Chair Jim Kelly kicked the meeting off by sharing new figures for the amount of land that will be taken out of the harvest rotation and announced that the release of the habitat conservation plan (HCP) has been delayed from September until at least November.

