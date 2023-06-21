Oregon’s Board of Forestry met on June 7, in Sisters, and, among other things, discussed the forthcoming habitat conservation plan.
Board Chair Jim Kelly kicked the meeting off by sharing new figures for the amount of land that will be taken out of the harvest rotation and announced that the release of the habitat conservation plan (HCP) has been delayed from September until at least November.
Kelly said that he had been hearing a lot of misinformation about the HCP, and that most of it had been centered on the amount of land that would be taken out of harvest. Kelly said that he had been approached by concerned citizens who believed that more than half of lands in state forests were going to be added to habitat conservation zones and removed from harvest.
Not so, said Kelly, who shared that 46% of state forest lands are already unharvested and that number would only be increasing by about 5%. Kelly said that some 19% of the land is inaccessible, 6% cannot be harvested because of conservation requirements and 27% is kept out of harvest as part of planning constraints.
“There’s not some 50% plus wholesale change, that’s the total land that is constrained,” Kelly said, noting that only some 30,000 acres would be added.
While sharing these accurate data, Kelly conceded that the planned HCP changes would have a drastic impact on harvest levels. Harvests are set to fall by around 20% across state forests starting on July 1, with the beginning of a new implementation plan that critics fear mirrors harvest levels that will be allowed under the new HCP.
Kelly also announced that work on the HCP would not be completed by the board’s September meeting, as initially expected, and should instead be ready sometime in November. Kelly said that the board might hold a special meeting to vote on the HCP, and assured the public that there would be opportunity for comment.
Tillamook County Commissioner David Yamamoto spoke later in the morning, representing the Forest Trust Lands Advisory Committee, which he chairs. That group consists of representatives from the counties which deeded the land for the state forests to the state in the 1940s and 1950s and receive harvest revenues to fund county and special districts budgets.
Yamamoto said that he had been surprised by Kelly’s opening remarks, which had raised a lot of questions. He wondered why self-imposed constraints were responsible for so much land being set aside and why the projected harvest was dropping by more than 20% if only 5% of the land was being restricted.
Yamamoto then shared his prepared remarks about the HCP, in which he emphasized the negative harm the drastic harvest cuts would have on counties and asked the board to reconsider. He said that the implementation plan that will go into effect on July 1 and cut harvest levels are set to leave a $24 million hole in county and special district budgets.
These cuts will have deleterious consequences for the counties and special districts, Yamamoto argued, saying that one need look no further than similar restrictions and harvest cuts in federal forests to see the proof. Yamamoto said that before increased conservation efforts in federal forests, Tillamook County’s Public Works Department, which is funded by timber revenues, had 50 employees and maintained even private local access roads in the county. Today, with the fall in revenue, the department has been cut to 14 employees, and Yamamoto said Tillamook County roads are in poor repair.
Yamamoto also argued that the HCP was not addressing the real causes of species loss, saying that the federal forests showed that restricting commercial activity alone would not restore spotted owls in Oregon forests. He cited a study from Oregon State University that indicated that competition from Barred Owls needed to be addressed to promote Spotted Owl rehabilitation.
Yamamoto also told the board that the impacts of harvest level reductions would not only hit the counties and special districts, but also businesses within them. He cited the Port of Garibaldi, which receives 12% of its revenue from state forests, saying that it was a main economic engine of the town and would be threatened by the HCP.
He also said that cutting production of timber from state forests would harm the ongoing efforts to address the state’s housing crisis. Yamamoto noted that more than 30,000 homes need to be constructed annually, and that with private timber being eligible for export, state forest timber was a key source of material for these efforts.
Yamamoto asked the board to include the Forest Trust Lands Advisory Committee in the last stages of HCP development, saying they were ready and willing to participate and had been disappointed at their lack of a voice previously.
Board Chair Kelly told Yamamoto that the new figures about land restrictions had been provided to him recently and that he would share them with Yamamoto. Kelly and other board members said that while they remained convinced that an HCP was necessary to manage the forests with more certainty, they were sensitive to Yamamoto’s concerns and would be willing to have more conversations with him and other committee members.
