On Friday, Oct. 4, the Tillamook County Solid Waste (TCSW) Department will hold a collection for Small Business Hazardous Waste at the County’s permanent facility located at the Tillamook Transfer Station, 1315 Ekloff Road. This collection is available by appointment only and fees apply. Businesses should contact TCSW for more information.
On Saturday, Oct. 5, the TCSW will hold its regularly scheduled collection of Residential Household Hazardous Waste at the Tillamook Transfer Station. Collection occurs between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. This event is for residents only.
Styrofoam will be accepted at this event. Clean, white bulky material only. No peanuts, colored material, or food trays. Remove any tape or labels.
WHAT TO BRING?
Tillamook County’s Solid Waste Department sponsors this service, providing FREE Household Hazardous Waste Collection so that residents may safely dispose of items such as:
· Paints and Stains
· Pool and Spa Chemicals
· Pesticides, Herbicides, Fertilizers, and Poisons
· Motor Oil, Antifreeze, and other Automotive Fluids
· Thinners and Solvents
· Household Cleaners and Disinfectants
· Batteries
· Art and Hobby Chemicals
· Aerosol Spray Products
· Propane Tanks or Bottles
· Compact Fluorescent Light Bulbs or CFLs, Fluorescent Tubes, Ballasts
· Mercury Containing Items, such as Thermometers and Thermostats
· Fire Extinguishers
WHAT NOT TO BRING?
This facility DOES NOT ACCEPT Ammunition, Explosives of any kind, Medical Waste, including Sharps/Medical Syringes, Prescription Medications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.