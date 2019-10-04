The Harvest Festival at Alder Creek Farm is coming, October 5th from 12 to 4 p.m.
This will be one of the areas last Farmers Markets of the season. Hosted by the Lower Nehalem Community Trust (LNCT), in the beautiful setting of Alder Creek Farm and Natural Area, this 17th Annual Harvest Festival will feature fresh local produce from Moon River Farm, Brickyard Farms, Fawcett Creek Farm, and the LNCT's own Community Garden. LNCT will also offer native plants and seeds. You'll find local craft, artisan gifts, baked goods, kids activities and more.
Sling apples out of a giant sling shot. Enjoy fresh pressed apple cider, beer provided by Bill's Tavern, wine and delicious food served up by local vendors like Community Supported Fishery, The Tabernacle Tacos, and Dough Dough Bakery. Stroll the Community Garden and Teaching Trail. Lounge or dance in the barn to the musical stylings of north coast band, Rhythm Method.
Free parking and shuttle provided from Nehalem City parking or the St. Catherine’s Episcopal Church just south of Manzanita on U.S. 101. Suggested donation of $5 at entry. All proceeds from the Harvest Festival support the Lower Community Trust's mission to preserve land and nurture conservation values in the Nehalem region of the Oregon Coast.
