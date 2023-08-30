The Friends of Tillamook Air Museum celebrated Hangar B’s 80th anniversary on Saturday, August 19, with a day of family-friendly activities ahead of a fundraising gala that drew in more than 200 supporters.
During the day, local bands performed in the hangar, while members of the public were offered free admission and given the chance to shop at vendors and participate in activities. In the evening, Fathead BBQ catered a meal before a swing band played 40s era music and partiers danced the night away.
The event was organized by the Friends of Tillamook Air Museum (FOTAM) as part of their ongoing efforts to raise funds to restore and maintain Hangar B. Hangar B was built in 1943 as one of 17 blimp hangars along the coasts of the United States to monitor for enemy submarine activity during World War II.
Naval Air Station Tillamook was originally home to two hangars, which each housed eight K-Class blimps responsible for patrolling the Pacific Coast between San Francisco and the Strait of Juan de Fuca. Hangar A was completed in just over a month in July and August of 1943, while Hangar B’s construction began in October 1942, and was completed on August 15, 1943. Hangar A burned down in August 1992, after straw being stored in the hangar caught fire, incinerating the entire structure.
Following the war, Hangar B was home to Diamond Lumber and later Aerolift, Inc., before the Tillamook Air Museum opened its doors in 1994, using part of the hangar for its home. The museum was originally operated by the Port of Tillamook Bay until the Erickson Group took over operations between 2000 and 2015 before allowing its lease to expire and management responsibilities to revert to the port.
Today, Hangar B houses the Tillamook Air Museum and is the only remaining World War II blimp hangar that is accessible to the public, with others having been demolished or transferred to private ownership. In addition to housing the museum, Stimson Lumber uses part of the hangar to store wood milled in its facility at the port and residents lease spaces to store recreational vehicles in another. Hangar B is on the National Register of Historic Places and was recently named an official historic landmark by the Tillamook Board of County Commissioners.
FOTAM was founded in 2017 as a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the air museum and hangar which house it. While the hangar brings a $50,000 annual profit to the port, its roof is in need of extensive maintenance, estimated to cost around $1.5 million, which FOTAM is helping to raise.
On August 19, FOTAM celebrated the 80th anniversary of the hangar’s opening while simultaneously raising funds for and awareness of the needed repairs.
Festivities kicked off at 10 a.m. as the museum opened with free admission for members of the public to take in its collection of aircraft and memorabilia. Local vendors and organizations like the Tillamook Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Tillamook County Composite Squadron and Heroes on the Water North Oregon Coast Branch set up inside the museum while bands performed, and balloon animals and face painting were available for the kids.
An hour after those activities had concluded, attendees started arriving for the 1940s themed fundraising gala, hosted inside the museum’s display tent inside the hangar. More than 200 people bought tickets for the gala and got into the spirit of the evening, donning zoot suits, flapper dresses and other era-appropriate attire for the gala.
Local businesses stepped up with contributions for a silent auction, with lots available ranging from flying lessons courtesy of Farrier Aviation to a four-person tour and tasting from the Tillamook Creamery. Other items up for bid were passes for the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad and to the Garibaldi Seafood and Spirits festival, two lumber units from Hampton Lumber, gift baskets from Pelican Brewery, Salty Raven, North Coast Food Roots and Umpqua bank and an assortment of aviation themed models.
The evening began with a dinner catered by Fathead BBQ, which is located in the hangar’s lobby. The menu was inspired by an original menu served to service members at Naval Air Station Tillamook Bay during World War !! and started with spam and pea salad phyllo cups, followed by rockfish and smoked tri tip with cupcakes for dessert.
After dinner, a full swing band performed 1940s music as revelers danced the Lindy Hop and Charleston, with silent auction winners announced during a break between sets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.