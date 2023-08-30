Hangar B 80 2

Local vendors and a stage set up shop in Hangar B’s vast expanse to celebrate.

The Friends of Tillamook Air Museum celebrated Hangar B’s 80th anniversary on Saturday, August 19, with a day of family-friendly activities ahead of a fundraising gala that drew in more than 200 supporters.

During the day, local bands performed in the hangar, while members of the public were offered free admission and given the chance to shop at vendors and participate in activities. In the evening, Fathead BBQ catered a meal before a swing band played 40s era music and partiers danced the night away.

Hangar B 80 1

Members of the Friends of Tillamook Air Museum group preparing to educate attendees of the daytime open house celebrating Hangar B’s 80th anniversary.
Hangar B 80 4

The scene as 200 supporters of Hangar B gathered for dinner, dancing and a silent auction to support the building’s future repairs and maintenance.
Hangar B 80 3

Revelers danced the night away to big band music, celebrating the 1940s theme of a fundraising gala for Hangar B.
0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

What are your plans for the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

What are your plans for the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend?

You voted: