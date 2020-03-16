A Tillamook lumber mill worker was tested for coronavirus this past week, leading operations to shut down Thursday, March 12, for a cleaning.

Hampton Lumber Mill Plant Manager Mark Elston issued a statement about the employee and the closure. In the statement, Elston said the employee was tested at the local hospital and advised by medical professionals to self-quarantine at home pending results.

“The employee is following that advice and has committed to inform us of a positive or negative result once known,” Elston said. “We will let our employees know this result and will keep the appropriate community leaders informed.”

Elston said upon learning of the possible infection risk, Hampton Lumber closed shop to clean and sanitize areas the employee frequented. He said the relevant break rooms, restrooms, offices, and control rooms were sanitized by a local cleaning service.

“We take the health and safety of our employees and the community very seriously,” Elston said. “We will monitor the situation and take the appropriate action to safeguard our employees and our operation as we get additional information.”

As of Monday, March 16, Elston said the employee’s test results had not yet been received. The mill was reopened for work after the temporary shutdown to sanitize gathering areas.

+4 Tillamook County officials declare state of emergency County officials held an emergency meeting Saturday, March 14, to declare a local state of emergency due to the coronavirus outbreak. Most cou…