A Hampton Lumber Mill employee who was tested for coronavirus has received negative results, Plant Manager Mark Elston.
“I am very happy to report that our employee finally just received a negative test result on their COVID-19 test,” Elston said in an email Monday, March 23.
Elston previously issued a statement about the employee and a brief mill closure. In the statement, Elston said the employee was tested at the local hospital and advised by medical professionals to self-quarantine at home pending results.
“The employee is following that advice and has committed to inform us of a positive or negative result once known,” Elston said. “We will let our employees know this result and will keep the appropriate community leaders informed.”
Elston said upon learning of the possible infection risk, Hampton Lumber closed shop to clean and sanitize areas the employee frequented. He said the relevant break rooms, restrooms, offices, and control rooms were sanitized by a local cleaning service.
“We take the health and safety of our employees and the community very seriously,” Elston said. “We will monitor the situation and take the appropriate action to safeguard our employees and our operation as we get additional information.”
Tillamook County Community Health Centers reports no positive cases as of Monday. Nine tests have come back negative, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is not clear how many people are awaiting test results or how many test kits are in the county.
COVID-19 has claimed five lives in Oregon. There are 161 cases reported in the state as of Sunday, March 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.