Hampton Lumber has completed the purchase of approximately 145,000 acres of timberland from Weyerhaeuser in northwest Washington. These high-quality forestlands are spread out across Whatcom, Skagit, Snohomish, King, Chelan, and Kittitas counties. These timberlands will provide a long-term fiber supply for Hampton’s sawmill in Darrington, which employs 160 people and annually produces 240 million board feet (MMBF) of lumber for North American and Asian markets.
Hampton’s sawmills depend on a sustainable supply of timber from state, federal and private timberlands.
“We take great pride in being good neighbors and good stewards of the land,” said Hampton CEO Steve Zika. “This purchase reflects our ongoing commitment to wood manufacturing in Washington.”
Hampton Lumber is a fourth-generation family-owned company that has been doing business on the West Coast for nearly 80 years. Headquartered in Portland, Hampton operates nine sawmills in Oregon, Washington, and British Columbia and markets wood products all over the world. The Sustainable Forestry Initiative (SFI), an independent, nonprofit organization that promotes sustainable forest management, certifies all of Hampton’s forestlands. SFI certified forests play an important role in water conservation, wildlife habitat, and climate solutions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.