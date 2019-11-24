Tillamook Habitat for Humanity will be hosting their fourth annual Fundraiser Brunch: Building on Faith from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at Pacific Restaurant.
Community members of all ages are encouraged to attend this family friendly event. Proceeds from the event will benefit Tillamook County Habitat for Humanity’s local programs, including services to Tillamook County low-income residents through their Home Ownership Program and Ramp and Rails, which does home repairs for seniors, veterans and individuals with disabilities.
This fundraiser will feature a buffet style lunch catered by Pacific Restaurant, live music by Eric Sappington and a silent auction. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for children ages five to 12 and children under five are free. Advanced ticket purchase is encouraged and can be found online at tillamookhabitat.org.
