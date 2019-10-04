Fisherman extraordinaire Rob Russell will be the guide on a hike and discussion of the salmon habitat at the Kilchis Point Reserve in west Bay City on Saturday, October 5, 2019. Rob has been successfully fishing in the waters of Tillamook County for many years and knows all there is to know about the life-stages of salmon.
Sponsored by the Tillamook County Pioneer Museum, this is a free event and suitable for all ages. We will meet at 10:00 AM at the Barn in the Overflow Parking Area of the Reserve. Come prepared to hike to the Tillamook Bay. For more information, call the Pioneer Museum at 503.842.4553 or visit www.tcpm.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.