WHAT: Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, the nation’s fastest-growing, extreme-value grocery retailer, is opening a new store in Tillamook creating 30 new jobs in the community.
WHO: For 75 years Grocery Outlet, an extreme-value grocery retailer based in Emeryville, Calif. has offered customers big savings on brand-name products. The company has more than 375 locations throughout California, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Washington. Stores are owned by Independent Operators based in the communities they serve.
Grocery Outlet offers a full range of products including fresh produce, meat, deli and dairy, along with a wide assortment of natural and organic choices. Grocery Outlet also carries a large selection of beer and wine, health and beauty care, as well as seasonal items. A third-generation, family-led company founded in 1946, Grocery Outlet provides local customers an exciting place to find WOW deals on name brands they trust.
Along with the Tillamook grand opening, Grocery Outlet launches its 11th Annual Independence from Hunger Food Drive to support food banks across the nation combating food insecurity. From June 23 – July 31, 2021, the month-long campaign will collect cash donations and pre-made bags of nonperishable foods in-store at Grocery Outlet’s participating locations, that will be distributed directly to local food agencies across the country. In addition, online donations made at GroceryOutlet.com/Donate will support Grocery Outlet’s San Francisco Bay Area partner, Alameda County Community Food Bank.
Stephen and Tamara Tuttle, the Tillamook’s independent owner-operators, invite the community to attend the grand opening celebration on Thursday, June 24.
WHEN: Grand Opening
Thursday, June 24, 8:30 a.m.
Habitat for Humanity Donation Presentation
Thursday, June 24
A $1,000 donation will be presented on behalf of Grocery Outlet independent owner-operators Stephen and Tamara Tuttle to Habitat for Humanity, whose mission is to bring people together to build homes, communities and hope.
Enter for a chance to win $1,000 in FREE Groceries!
Ahead of the opening, from Thursday, June 17 through Thursday, July 22, customers may enter for a chance to win $1,000 in Groceries! To enter, customers may access the online contest at https://www.groceryoutlet.com/win-groceries-Tillamook
Entry must include a valid, working email address where the entrant can be notified. Winner need not be present to win but must claim prize within three days of notification or another winner will be chosen. No cash value and no substitutions, prize distributed over (20) $50 rewards certificates. Valid only at Tillamook Grocery Outlet.)
WHERE: Tillamook Grocery Outlet
2055 Main Avenue N
Tillamook, OR 97141
