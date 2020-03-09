A California man was rescued after calling for help when his vehicle slid off a road, according to a report from Tillamook County Sheriff's Office.
At around 8:10 a.m. March 9, Tillamook County Communications District 911 received a transferred call from the man, who was staying at the Hollywood OHV Campground. He had decided to go exploring in his 2008 white Toyota Highlander Sunday and Google Maps reportedly sent him over Grindstone Road to get back to the Trask.
The road became precarious and he slid off the road in the mud on Grindstone Road. The following morning, he walked until he was able to get cell service and called for help. The man was located using GPS coordinates.
Search and Rescue units reached him Monday at around 10:30 a.m. and arranged a tow to help extricate his vehicle. He was not injured.
Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Tillamook 911, YCOM, and Menefee Towing.
