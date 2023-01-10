Bay City Fire Chief Darrell Griffith retired after more than 27 years with the Department. Griffith’s last day was Jan. 28.
Griffith became Bay City’s part time Fire Chief in July 2019. Prior to that, he was a volunteer for the Fire Department and in 2001 rose through the ranks to Assistant Fire Chief. Chief Griffith’s accomplishments include a decrease in our ISO rating from a 5 to a 3, increased Emergency Medical Service capabilities by equipping the fire apparatus with Automated external defibrillators (AEDs) and Basic Life Support kits, and transitioning reserve apparatus into wildland configuration to support brush rig just weeks before the Pike Road Fire. Bay City thanks Chief Griffith for all he contributed to our Fire Department and wishes him well in the next phase of his life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.