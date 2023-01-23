Rockaway Beach City Hall
Staff Photo

Cindy Kay Gregory resigned her position on Rockaway Beach’s City Council on January 15, 2023.

Gregory was elected in the November 2022 election but cited unforeseen medical issues as the cause for her departure in her resignation letter. 

