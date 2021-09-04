Oregon Heritage of Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is offering grants for the construction or restoration of veterans and war memorials. Local governments and federally recognized Tribes are eligible to apply for work on monuments on public owned properties.
New monuments should acknowledge veterans and wars not already recognized in the community. Grants for restoration may be used for broken monuments, missing elements of monuments, or the related design elements of monuments for veterans or wars. Grants may also fund the addition of elements to existing monuments.
Projects must include the active participation of a veteran organization.
A free, online workshop about the grant applications will be from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Sept. 29. Registration is required. Register at https://bit.ly/3mVtMYH
The grant application deadline is Dec. 10.
Past funded projects include repair to the Doughboy monument in Astoria, a women veteran monument in Springfield, a new monument in Malin, and additions to the large memorial in Washington County.
