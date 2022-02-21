Grand Ronde Ore. –The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission voted today to approve a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde (Tribe) that allows enrolled Grand Ronde Tribal Members to harvest shellfish under a special gathering permit (rather than a recreational shellfish license) in the Trask Unit and the ocean adjacent to the unit including Tillamook Bay. Under the new agreement, Tribal members harvesting under the new permit would still follow Oregon Sport Fishing Regulations regarding species, daily bag limits, sizes, harvest methods and seasons.
“Shellfish have always been an important foundation for our lives as Tribal Members,” stated Grand Ronde Chairwoman Cheryle A. Kennedy. “They appear in our traditional stories, nourish our bodies, adorn our regalia, and historically served as a currency for our dealings with other tribes. To be able to return to our fishing grounds and to harvest shellfish under a Tribal permit is something that will support us for generations to come.”
Today’s vote was the final step in the approval process after the Grand Ronde Tribal Council voted to approve the MOU during their February 9 Tribal Council Meeting. The MOU will now go to ODFW and the Tribe for signature.
