The Oregon law enforcement citation moratorium for expired driver licenses, permits, ID cards and vehicle registration has been extended through Oct. 1.
The grace period is intended to allow Oregon residents to continue driving while they are waiting for an appointment and DMV works through the backlog due to COVID-19 restrictions. Law enforcement can verify the status of a driver or vehicle electronically during a traffic stop.
Thirty-eight DMV offices started conducting in-person services on June 3. Services currently offered by appointment include:
• Driver license, permit and ID card issuance
• Driver knowledge tests
• Disabled parking permits
• Farm endorsements
• VIN inspections
At this time, drive tests are available only through DMV-authorized class C or CDL skills testing businesses. With a few limited exceptions, all other DMV services such as vehicle titles and registration are available online or by mail.
How to request an appointment
DMV is accepting appointment requests online through the agency’s website and not by phone. To see if your service is available by appointment and request an appointment, go to www.OregonDMV.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.