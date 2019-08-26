With the signing of House Bill 2817 by Democratic Gov. Kate Brown, members of the Oregon National Guard will be able to receive tuition assistance at Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU) and private institutions in addition to community colleges and public higher education institutions.
This law will expand higher education grants to qualified members of the Oregon National Guard by permitting grant(s) to be used for undergraduate degree program at OHSU or qualifying private post- secondary institutions or for program or curriculum designed to lead to certificate of completion at community college, public university, OHSU or qualifying private post-secondary institution.
The law states that “grants provided under this section shall be awarded to a qualified student for up to 90 credit hours at a community college; or 180 credit hours at a public university and now 180 credit hours at a qualifying private institution; or 180 credit hours at OHSU.”
This benefit will be available for the 2020-21 academic year. The provision of House Bill 2817 helps expand on House Bill 4035 signed by Brown on April 3, 2018 that established Tuition Assistance to members of the Oregon National Guard to attend public universities and community colleges, and began during the 2018-19 academic year.
Both laws require student to be in “good standing” with a cumulative grade point average of 2.0 or higher at OHSU or qualifying private and public intuitions at which they are enrolled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.