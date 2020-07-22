Gov. Kate Brown announced Wednesday, July 22, new statewide health and safety measures, including new requirements for face coverings and businesses, effective Friday, July 24. Brown made it clear that unless the spread of COVID-19 begins to slow, additional restrictions would be necessary.
“Oregon, we ventured out onto the ice together and that ice has begun to crack,” Brown said.
Brown said Oregonians have done great work by wearing face coverings, however, the COVID-19 virus is continuing to spread too quickly across Oregon.
“It’s time for further actions to stop the spread of this disease,” Brown said.
This disease is something, for the time being, that we must learn to live with, Brown added. When the numbers rise, we must respond in turn and ‘dim the lights.’
Brown made several changes to rules and guidelines that became effective July 24. One of the changes expanded the face covering requirement to include younger children. Those ages five and older will be required to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces and outdoors when six feet of distance cannot be maintained.
“If your child is five or older, you will need to help them wear a face covering to protect themselves and others,” Brown said. “We will keep in place the existing recommendation – not a requirement – for face coverings for children between the ages of two and five.”
Brown said this requirement would be consistent with the guidance for schools.
As we continue to learn the transmission of the disease is reduced by face masks, face coverings will be required even in cases of physical exertion indoors.
Brown also made changes to restaurants and bars, as well as limiting the number of people for indoor gatherings to 100 people. The outdoor venue cap of 250 people will be maintained at this time.
“In Phase Two counties, restaurants and bars are currently able to serve food and alcohol until midnight,” Brown said. “Starting this Friday, service will end at 10 p.m. statewide.”
Brown said the three W’s – Wear a face covering, Watch your social distance, Wash your hands – are so important. Oregonians’ choices determine the future of Oregon.
“We are truly all in this together,” Brown said.
Oregon Health Authority State Medical Officer Dean Sidelinger said hospitalizations continue to rise but not as fast as infections, because younger in good health are contracting COVID-19. Today, hospitals have an accurate number of intensive care units.
“We’ve avoided the grim experiences of our neighbors in New York, Miami and Houston,” Sidelinger said. “In those places, hospitals have been swamped with COVID-19 admissions and doctors have been overwhelmed.”
Oregon’s sporadic cases are increasing, Sidelinger said. Many of these cases cannot be traced to a known source and are community-spread.
“Last week, case investigators were only able to initiate timely contact with 93 percent of new cases within 24 hours,” Sidelinger said. “That is below our goal of 95 percent, but still represents a tremendous amount of effort.”
The steps Brown announced are designed to slow community spread.
Beginning July 24, the following new requirements will apply:
Face Coverings
• Face coverings will be required for all Oregonians ages five and up in indoor public spaces and outdoors when six feet of distance cannot be maintained.
• Face coverings will be required even in cases of physical exertion indoors, and outdoors when six feet of distance cannot be maintained.
Businesses
• The maximum indoor capacity limit is capped at 100 for all venues in Phase II counties and for restaurants and bars in Phase I or II counties.
• Restaurants and bars will be required to stop serving customers at 10 p.m. statewide.
