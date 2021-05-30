Gov, Kate Brown ordered Friday, May 28, flags be lowered to half-staff in honor of Memorial Day on Monday, May 31, until noon. President Joe Biden on May 28 proclaimed Memorial Day as a day of prayer for permanent peace, and designated the hour beginning at 11 a.m. in each locality on May 31 as a time when people might unite in prayer and reflection. Oregonians are also asked to observe the National Moment of Remembrance beginning at 3 p.m. local time on Memorial Day.
"On Memorial Day, and every day, we remember the fallen. We remember their courage and tenacity. We remember their dedication and determination, their service and sacrifice,” said Brown. "We take this day to honor and remember our veterans, fallen heroes, military members and their families across Oregon. Together, we resolve to remember and honor those who have given their lives in the name of peace, freedom, and democracy."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.