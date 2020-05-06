A front went through overnight and now we see scattered showers around the area, some could produce small hail. We will have a ridge of high pressure building in to bring mostly sunny and dry skies this afternoon. This ridge will continue to build over the area tonight bringing clear skies, calm winds and a low of near 40.
With the clear, sunny skies tomorrow we start the warmup with afternoon highs climbing into the mid to upper 60s with a northerly wind, nighttime lows also rise, falling to only 48 tomorrow night. By Friday the highs, with a gusty east wind, will climb into the mid to upper 70s, the overnight lows only down to 52.
The weekend looks just as nice though we do start to see some clouds, highs in the low to mid 70s, lows in the low 50s. It does look like the ridge shifts east Sunday as a low pressure area drops down the coast towards the area bringing us a slight chance of showers later that night.
As for the start of next week, the low pressure area will meander in the area Monday, giving us more clouds and an increased chance of rain thru at least Tuesday, maybe even longer. Highs for the start of next week around the mid 60s, lows in the upper 40s.
COVID-19 Information
The Oregon Health Authority has changed the way they track COVID-19 cases in the State. They continue to count the number of Positive cases, but now they include Presumptive Cases. These are individuals with COVID-19 like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case, but come back negative on the diagnostic test.
As of 5/5/20 at 8am:
Oregon Positives – 2,839 (includes Presumptive Cases)
Oregon Negatives – 62,585
Oregon Deaths – 113
Coastal
Clatsop County Positives – 17
Tillamook County Positives – 6
Lincoln County Positives – 5
To the East
Washington County Positives – 531 with 12 deaths
Multnomah County Positives – 769 with 49 deaths
Marion County Positives – 574 with 19 deaths
Interesting fact, 54% of the Positives are Female, 59.3% of the deaths are Male.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.