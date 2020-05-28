Another day of high pressure means another nice, mild, and somewhat warm day. There are a few cirrus (high level) clouds blowing through but still a mostly sunny day with the westerly winds returning and with similar conditions to yesterday, we could again reach 73 today.
Tomorrow things start to change, a little cooler with gusty winds, highs in the upper 60s, and we start to see increasing clouds ahead of a low pressure system moving up front off the California coast, especially tomorrow night as the low nears Oregon.
Saturday we should see some scattered showers as the low pressure area crosses into Oregon and moves north through the valley area which could generate some thunderstorms through the Cascades. The shower activity becomes more widely scattered by early Sunday morning then diminishes later Sunday morning as a weak ridge moves in, drying things out through Monday. Weekend high temperatures around 60, lows around 50.
As for the start of next week, thanks to a trough of low pressure, several disturbances keep a chance of showers in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday. After Wednesday, the models get mixed, some say maybe wet, some say wetter and breezy. Both say “wet”!
Agriculture Sector PPE Distribution
You may have heard in the media that the Governor had directed that about 1 million KN95 masks and 5,000 gallons of hand sanitizer be distributed for farmworkers and agricultural producers, and this included in Tillamook County. In Tillamook county farmers, ranchers, and commercial fishermen can go to the Oregon State University Extension office at 4506 3rd St, Tillamook for their share, TODAY. Thank you to the Guard who is out there with the OSU Extension Office helping to hand out supplies in their parking lot. If you qualify, they will be there until 4:00pm today.
Oregon Business Survey
The Reopen Oregon Business Survey is ready for use! This ~voluntary~ survey is meant for businesses to identify that they are open, provide details about their hours of operation, customer, and employee requirements (such as mask wearing) and to describe what services they provide. The information entered will automatically appear on a public facing mapping application that allows the public to search a business by name or address.
To access the survey visit: https://www.oregon.gov/covid19response/Pages/default.aspx
- Under the Business and Volunteering header, select “Register Your Business is Open” and complete the survey
- For the public facing site, under the COVID-19 Information header, select “Businesses Open in Your Community” and enter in a name or address in the search box.
