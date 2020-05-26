A weak ridge of high pressure is moving into the area, but the westerly flow aloft is pushing clouds across the region also. This means we will stay mostly cloudy today, but dry, and breezy also with winds becoming westerly 8-12 gusting to 20. The skies begin to clear tonight as the high pressure builds and moves closer to the area, so, partly cloudy skies with diminishing winds tonight, lows near 47.
The ridge continues to strengthen tomorrow so expect mostly sunny skies, not as windy, highs up near 70 and mostly sunny again Thursday, the high up to 72 in the afternoon with northwesterly winds 5-10, partly cloudy skies both nights, lows near 50.
Friday, we see a low pressure area that was lingering west of southern California starting to move northeastward and is forecasted to move northward into Oregon and up through the valley region Saturday followed by a trough of low pressure crossing from the west Sunday. This gives us a chance of showers both Saturday and Sunday on into Monday. Afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid 60s, nighttime lows in the upper 40s.
COVID-19 Update
As of 5/25/20 at 12:01am
Oregon positives – 3,949
Oregon negatives – 109,909
Oregon Deaths – 148, 69 deaths 80+ age group, 41 in the 70-79 group, 29 60-69
Clatsop County positives – 45
Lincoln County positives - 9
Tillamook County positives – 6
No deaths in the above 3 counties
Marion County positives – 909, Deaths 25
Multnomah County – 1,045, Deaths 58
Washington County – 695, Deaths 17
