The low pressure area that has given us rain and rainshowers this week remains off to the west this morning and continues to push areas of enhanced shower activity up over the area. This low will weaken and move inland tonight as high pressure moves in so only a slight chance of showers is expected tonight.
With a weak ridge over us tomorrow we should see a mostly sunny day with light winds, a high in the mid 60s, some clouds move in tomorrow night, lows in the mid 40s.
The weekend looks to return to a wet, showery forecast with another large low pressure area moving towards the Pacific northwest. We can again expect periods of enhanced shower activity as disturbances rotate across the area. There is even a slight chance of thunderstorms starting Sunday afternoon through around midnight. Highs in the low 60s, lows in the upper 40s.
The models suggest we have another disturbance that enhances the shower threat with possible thunderstorms Monday afternoon through Monday night. The low moves inland by Tuesday so conditions start to improve into Tuesday night with fewer showers likely into Wednesday.
COVID News
The County received news this morning that the Governor approved our application to enter Phase I on May 15th, tomorrow. So, what does this mean. It does NOT mean we return to pre-COVID conditions. We will continue to have the virus until they find an approved treatment or prevention so we will still need to practice physical distancing and enhanced hygiene. We should still take the following recommended actions:
- Vulnerable populations should still stay at home
- Limit visitation to nursing homes and hospitals
- Limit gathering
- Limit travel
- Stay at home when sick
- Telework when possible
- Wear masks when distancing cannot be maintained
This will be a slow reopening and the different venues, such as childcare, schools, restaurants, salons gyms, and recreation parks all have different guidance and protocols that each are working on meeting. Not everyone will be ready to open their doors tomorrow and everything is not opening at once, be patient. This may take some time.
We expect we can see additional COVID-19 cases and it is imperative that we all adhere to the guidance and not let our guard down. If we find this opening causes an increase measured prevalence of COVID-19, that the County cannot meet contact tracing requirements, or hospital admissions of severe COVID-19 cases increases their burden significantly, then the State and County will consider re-imposing Restrictions and closing things down once again.
On the other hand, if all goes well with Phase I for at least 21 days, then we can consider entering Phase II which would expand gathering sizes and opening additional facilities. The details of Phase II are still being worked on.
For additional information on exactly what Phase I is and what the guidance for each venue is, see the Governor’s Website, COVID-19 section.
