A low pressure center continues to drift north-northwestward along the coast and is currently west of northern Washington. There continues to be areas of rain and rainshowers rotating around the low that pushes up and over our area. It also is keeping us cooler with highs around 60, lows in the mid 40s. The overall weather picture will change little through tomorrow morning.
Tomorrow afternoon high pressure starts to build in and the shower activity becomes more widely scattered and diminishes and Friday we see partly sunny skies after some patchy morning fog, highs near 64, lows near 48.
The weekend looks wet again with another cold front pushing in rain as early as noon Saturday that persists into Sunday with scattered showers expected to continue behind the front Sunday night, highs in the low 60s, lows in the mid to upper 40s.
We expect scattered showers Monday into Tuesday as well.
COVID-19 Update
As of 5/12/20 at 8am
Oregon Positives – 3,283
Oregon Negatives – 76,312
Oregon Deaths – 130
Select County Numbers:
Clatsop Positives – 34
Lincoln County – 6
Marion County – 723
Multnomah – 908
Tillamook – 6
Washington – 601
Tillamook County has submitted its application to the State in accordance with their guidance, for the Phase 1 reopening after May 15th. Once this is approved, we will be looking for our Hospital Region to meet its goals before we can proceed with our plans for that reopening.
If, after reopening, we are unable to meet contact tracing requirements, display an increasing prevalence of COVID-19, and have an increasing burden from hospital admissions, then the State may re-impose restrictions and things could start closing once again.
If, after 21 days in Phase 1 we continue to meet the prerequisites, we may be allowed to enter Phase 2. Specifics are still being worked out and will be based on data collected during Phase 1.
