I may have fibbed a little. Because of tomorrow’s weather concern, I decided to whip out a forecast today between meetings. Today we will see increasing clouds ahead of a cold front that will be relatively strong for this time of year. The chance of showers begins tonight then stronger showers are possible tomorrow, some could produce small hail and gusty westerly winds 10-15 gusting to 25. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms also that could produce brief heavy downpours and brief stronger wind gusts of 40-50 in select areas. The threat of thunderstorms will be greatest as the front crosses the area sometime between midday tomorrow and tomorrow afternoon.
We can expect a few more lingering scattered showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms still behind the front through tomorrow night then Sunday another disturbance moves across that enhances the shower threat and again, there is a slight chance of thunderstorms through Sunday night. It looks like between the front Saturday and the trough Sunday we could see a weekend rain total of between ¾” to 1 1/2“ of rain in the area.
It looks like next week a trough of low pressure will keep us with partly sunny days and mostly cloudy nights with a chance of showers, highs in the low 60s, lows in the mid 40s through midweek when the long range models suggest a ridge of high pressure starts building in over the area.
ODOT Area 1 Update
U.S. 101: Young’s Bay (New Youngs Bay) Bridge Repair Project
Project Description: This project includes raising the lift span tower bracing above the high route clearance requirement, replacing rocker bearings, repairing damaged concrete, installing corrosion protection and replacing compression joint seals.
Traffic Impacts: Most of the work impacting the travel lanes will be done at night when there will be one-lane closed during certain periods for the contractor to move equipment and perform bridge girder crack injection.
A 14 day full night closure will occur near the end of the project while replacing the lift span bracing. The night closures will detour traffic onto U.S. 101 Business route.
Project Website: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=18602
U.S. 101: Farmer Creek Bridge Replacement
Project Description: This project will replace the more than 50 year old bridge whose timber deck is in poor condition. As part of the project, we will realign and widen the existing roadway and provide new striping and traffic signs. New guardrails and other improvements will be made to the wayside.
Traffic Impacts: There will be lane restrictions and flagging for duration of the project.
Project Website: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=17525
U.S. 101: Arch Cape Tunnel Lighting Replacement Project
Project Description: The Arch Cape Tunnel was opened in 1937 and is approximately 1,230 feet long. This project will replace old sodium lights that are putting out less light because they are broken and corroded.
Traffic Impacts: There will not be complete closures of the tunnel during construction. Expect some delays.
One lane of traffic will remain open during construction with flaggers controlling two-way traffic.
Construction will take place at:
- Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Fridays from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Project Website: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=19227
6th Through 11th Street: Waterfront Bridges
Project Description: This project replaces six aging bridges at the Astoria Waterfront, at 6th through 11th Streets. We will also install drainage and water quality facilities at the intersection of U.S. 30 and 30th Street in Astoria.
Traffic Impacts: Street ends will be closed while construction is occurring except for U.S. 30.
Additional lane restrictions on U.S. 30 and 30th Street may occur. Visit TripCheck for the most up to date information.
Project Website: https://www.astoria.or.us/Waterfront_Bridges_Replacement.aspx?deptid=9
