There is an upper level low west of Canada and the flow has rainshowers rotating into our area from the northwest. Some of these showers can be briefly heavy with small hail. There is also a chance of afternoon thunderstorms with daytime heating.
The low pressure area is expected to weaken and become a low pressure trough by tomorrow, which weakens the onshore flow but at the same time the air aloft cools, which makes the air more unstable so the net result is, we see scattered showers still, just not as strong as today’s. The snow level today and tomorrow is around 2100’.
By tomorrow night the trough will be to the south so the showers become more widely scattered then Thursday, the moist onshore flow and daytime heating could cause a shower or two in the afternoon hours.
Friday, we see another low pressure area dropping down from the north giving us a slight chance of rain later Friday with a better chance Saturday. Sunday it appears another low will drop down but the models haven’t locked down the path of this low just yet so there is some uncertainty, for now we’ll say rain likely Sunday with a chance still on Monday.
The snow level stays between 2000’-2500’ for this period for the most part. It does start to drop Thursday, bottoming out at 1600’ Friday before climbing back above 2000’ Saturday.
SOCIAL MEDIA REMEDIES, MANY ARE HARMFUL
Don’t try remedies suggested on social media. Many are harmful. Scientists are testing potential medications, but nothing is approved yet for COVID-19.
Don't self-medicate by ingesting: Hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine (unless you have a prescription), Bleach, Hydrogen peroxide, Excess colloidal silver, Excess vitamin D, anything purporting to be a COVID-19 medication (there isn’t one). Source: Oregon Poison Center.
Do: Clean hands often, stay at least 6 feet from others, Stay home except for essential trips (groceries, pharmacy), Cough or sneeze into a tissue or elbow; toss tissue right away.
