We have a warm front moving to the northeast causing periods of moderate rain and gusty southerly winds 10-15 gusting to 20. This will be followed later this afternoon by the associated cold front that is approaching from the west. The front weakens as it pushes off to the east later today and we transition over to scattered showers that diminish some overnight. Highs today near 60, tonight’s lows near 54.
Tomorrow a ridge of high pressure starts to build so the showers become more widely scattered with only a slight chance of any showers tomorrow night into Thursday morning. Later Thursday the ridge moves off to the east while a trough of low pressure approaches from the west. This would put us back into a moist southwesterly flow which in turn would drive up the chance of scattered showers once again Thursday night.
The trough will continue to slowly slide eastward into and over our area making showers likely Friday, and Saturday. The models do show, off and on, a slight chance of thunderstorms Saturday. I just mention it in case!
It looks like the shower activity may decrease some Sunday, but not go away even into Monday. Highs continue 60-65, lows 48-53.
COVID-19 Update
You may have heard, because of an outbreak of cases at the Pacific Seafood plant in Newport where 376 workers were tested after several confirmed positive cases were reported. The result was a large spike in Lincoln County cases as 124 positives were then reported at the plant which included 53 employees and 71 local contractors. Lincoln County is now in the process of training additional contact tracers to investigate and track the positive cases and their contacts. Currently, Lincoln County now has 155 positives with no deaths. Tillamook County is blessed, we remain at 6 positives.
